Griffins take home two top prizes at theater festival

On Saturday, 19 members of the Los Alamitos High Drama Department competed at the Role About Theatre Festival at Woodbridge High School. The event included 32 schools and more than 720 students who competed in various competitions in different performance and technical categories.

Los Alamitos had five students reach the finals of their categories and two of those brought home top prizes. Throughout the event, Drama Department advisor Stacy Castiglione said the students were at their best.

“As always, our students presented themselves professionally and graciously, as our theme this year is, ‘What are you doing to raise the room?’” Castiglione said.

Los Alamitos High’s five competition finalists.

Finals round participants:

• Leo Athy – Solo Musical

• Lily Martinez – Dramatic Monologues

• Sean Morin – Film/TV Monologues

• Laila Rain Montana – Comic Monologues

• Mason Potter – Film/TV Monologues

Laila Rain Montana took 1st place in Comic Monologues category and Mason Potter took 2nd place in Film/TV Monologues competition.

Percy Jackson opens Thursday

The Los Al High Drama Department is set to open its next show, “The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical,” will open take the stage next week at the Los Alamitos High Performing Arts Center.

Showtimes

Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at losaldrama.org or at the door.