Wrap up on 43rd annual Seal Beach Lions Club Arts and Crafts show

The Seal Beach Lions Club kicked off the holiday gift buying season with the 43rd Annual Seal Beach Lions Arts & Craft Faire, which was held September 11 and 12. Eisenhower Park was packed with over 100 juried vendors selling beautiful and unique handmade creations.

Reclaimed furniture, wheel-thrown pottery, soaps, candles, jewelry, blown glass, clothing, children’s toys, paintings, and photographs were just some of the arts and crafts on display and for sale. Artisans came from all over southern California with many residing in Seal Beach, it was truly a community event.

The Seal Beach and the Village Bible Academy Leo Clubs (youth division of the Lions) cooked and served delicious faire food.

This is the largest fundraiser for the Leo Clubs.

Additionally, the Leos provided artisan support.

John Osborn and the Alamitos Eye Care was the sponsor of the sound and entertainment.

Lisa Landau took the role of music and entertainment producer and assembled a very talented group of young artists.

Faire visitors were entertained by some of the best young talent in the southland.

Music

Musical talent was provided by local youth form the Los Alamitos and Huntington Beach Unified School Districts and the Orange County School of the Arts.

Performers included the Mcauliffe Choir, Patrick Cotter, Andrew Creighton, Prestyn Smith, Jillian Keil, Kate Deruyter, Jason Ferrier, Baron Bliss, Accidental Tendencies, Anti-Groupies, Teenage Noise, Noella Egelsee, Catherine Dosier, Claire Tunstall, Alberto Hernandez, Zack Sutherland, Jessa Rae, Samantha Sutherland, Lily Valera, Sage Thankachen, Jenna Currey, Pilot Paisley-Rose, and the Bierman Brothers.

This year the Lion’s expanded the Kid’s Craft Area, which was sponsored by the Sun Newspaper.

In the “make it and take it” art center Kids painted rocks, decorated crowns and tierras, colored, and painted a surfboard.

Coloring contest news

The coloring contest, also sponsored by the Sun Newspaper, crowned several young artisans. Winning Artists are: Brynn Whitsett (15 months), Teagan Alvarado (4 years old), Lucy Swan (6 years old) and Zoey Feldman (10 years old). The Seal Beach Lions Club is an all-volunteer service organization.

All money raised from events like the Arts & Crafts Faire goes back into the community. Among the many community events sponsored by the Seal Beach Lions are the vision screenings that are held throughout the year where the club gives free prescription eye glasses to those in need of them.

Additionally, the club host many community events like the annual Fish Fry and the Seal Beach Christmas Parade.

Mark your calendars for the 44th Annual Seal Beach Lions Arts & Craft Faire which is scheduled to be held the weekend after Labor Day 2022.

Interested in having a booth or know a young artist that would like to perform, contact Elizabeth Kelly at sealbeachartfaire@sealbeachlions.org for more information.

Here are the coloring contest winners and honorable mentions.

• Age group: 0-3

1st Place – Brynn Whitsett

Age: 15 months

• Age group: 4-5

1st Place – Teagan Alvarado

Age: 4

• 2nd Place – Jocelyn Narevsky

Age: 5

• 3rd Place – Paige Hoisington

Age: 5

• Age group: 6-8

1st Place – Lucy Swan

Age: 6

• 2nd Place – Hudson Hanseth

Age: 6

• Age group: 9-12

1st Place – Zoey Feldman

Age: 10

• 2nd Place – Vivi Walker

Age: 9

• 3rd Place – Lumi Walker

Age: 10

