Edwards Bridge over 405 Freeway reopens after more than a year

Many are ecstatic at the recent Edwards Street Bridge re-opening near Westminster Boulevard and an entrance to the 405 Freeway. The old bridge was demolished in June of 2020.

“I’m delighted because it saves me at least 30 minutes round-trip,” said Vicente Rodriguez, Manager of Steve’s Charburger in Huntington Beach, who commutes seven days a week from Lawndale.

“It means I get to sleep an extra 20 minutes in the morning,” said Zusuki Amore, a healthcare worker, who drives regularly from Garden Grove to Huntington Beach. “For more than a year, I’ve had to take several crowded surface streets to work.”

Bowler Steve Zamora is thrilled with the time savings. He lives south of the bridge and can now zip over to Westminster Lanes much quicker.

Charo Chicken home delivery driver Bobby Stewart said the new bridge has really helped make him more efficient in getting to homes in Westminster. “I’m sure this is a relief for all businesses on both sides of the bridge, who have been affected by the long closure,” Stewart said.

Barbara Delgleize, Huntington Beach mayor pro tem and Orange County Transportation Authority director for District 2, said the new bridge is 5 feet higher and 5 feet wider, with new bike lanes in each direction.

“There are sidewalks on both sides, along with decorative hand railings. This is the 6th of 18 bridges to be completed in the I-405 Safety and Improvement Project. The Springdale Street Bridge is now closed and will be rebuilt just like the Edwards Bridge,” Delgleize said.

“Restoring the connection across the freeway is vital to local residents and businesses. Project leaders say they anticipate nine bridges being completed by the end of 2021. Many thanks to our local Police and Fire Departments and our cities cooperating together to make things go smoothly,” Delgleize said.

Megan Abba of OCTA said: “The opening of the Edwards Street Bridge is an exciting milestone for the I-405 Project, which improves the commute for thousands of drivers, who travel on I-405 every day. “

For more information, visit http://www.octa.net/Projects-and-Programs/Under-Construction/I-405-Improvement-Project/?frm=7135#!Overview.

Download QR