World War II Submarine Memorial Restoration

On May 7, at 4 p.m. around 100 people gathered at the World War II Submarine Memorial just off Seal Beach Boulevard at the entrance to the Naval Weapons Station to celebrate the completion of the restoration of the plaques honoring submariners who lost their lives in service to our nation. The memorial commemorates the loss of 3,305 individuals who died on their submarines during World War II. Since that war, two other submarines have been lost bringing the total to 3,833 sailors who have died, but are considered “Still On Patrol.”

The restoration was envisioned by Lion David Lynn who had visited the memorial with his Dad and was shocked at the condition of the memorial. Lion Lynn approached Lion Kevin Young about the project. Lion Kevin retired from the Navy and the Seal Beach Weapons Station was his last base. Lion David and Lion Keven Young first presented the project to the entire Lions Club at a regular club meeting on April 6, 2022 with the goal of completion by Memorial Day. The project was enthusiastically endorsed by the Lions. Amazingly, one month later the project was completed!

The restoration project was accomplished through donations by individual Seal Beach Lions and others, as well as over 1,000 hours of work by the Lions preparing the plaques for painting and sealing. Lions scraped off the old sealer on each of the bronze plaques thus preparing them for work by Restoration ArTechs which sandblasted the plaques and refurbished them. Even the torpedo on display was restored.

Congresswoman Michelle Steel was present and spoke to those gathered. She thanked the Seal Beach Lions Club for the service the club performs in our community. Congresswoman Steel then presented to the Lions Club, David Lynn and Kevin Young a Congressional Certificate in Recognition of the Restoration Project.

The Seal Beach Lions Club is the largest Lions Club in North America with over 415 members. The club engages in well over 100 projects a year. The club’s motto is “We Never Let a Lion Fail.” It is the club’s hope that other Lions Clubs throughout the United States will also participate in similar projects dedicated to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

