Wong names four appointees

The City Council on Monday, Jan. 27, unanimously approved District Two Councilman Ben Wong’s appointments to four city commissions.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This item was not pulled. Since at least 2005, no council member has challenged or opposed another council members appointments to a Seal Beach commission.

Just before the vote on the Consent Calendar, Wong briefly introduced each of his appointees.

Wong appointed Karen Nolta to the Planning Commission, filling the vacancy created when Wong was elected to the council. Wong also appointed Michael W. Depew Sr. to the Environmental Quality Control board, replacing Dominic Massetti on the Environmental Board; Robert Elliot to the Recreation and Parks Commission, replacing Jim Dunphy on the Parks Commission, and reappointed Jose Osuna to the Seal Beach Cable Foundation.

Their terms expire on 2028, according to the staff report prepared by Deputy City Clerk Brandon DeCriscio.

Background

According to the staff report, state law requires a city to post notice of an unscheduled vacancy. The notice may be at the City Clerk’s Office, a designated library, or other places as directed by the city. “Final appointment to the board, commission, or committee shall not be made by the legislative body for at least 10 working days after the posting of the notice in the clerk’s office,” DeCriscio wrote.

• Nolta, a College Park West resident, worked for the Long Beach Health Department, according to her application to serve on a city board, commission or committee.

“I currently serve as president of an alumni mothers group at Loyola High School, work one day a week at a men’s clothing store, and volunteer at Cristo Rey High School in Santa Ana,” Nolta wrote.

“Additionally, I continue to volunteer in various capacities, advocating on neighborhood and city issues with organizations such as Caltrans and OCTA,” Nolta wrote.

• Depew lives in Leisure World Mutual 10, according to his application.

“I am very interested in the position on the Seal Beach Planning Commission for which you are currently reviewing candidates,” Depew wrote.

“As you will discover from reading my resume, I have 40 years of experience in the real estate and finance industry, I was a District Manager in the Manufactured Housing industry coordinating the redevelopment, maintenance, and leasing of 23 manufactured housing communities consisting of 4,000 homesites,” Depew wrote.

He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in business administration.

• Elliot is a third-generation Seal Beach resident. He currently works as a fire captain with the Orange County Fire Authority, according to his application.

• Osuna has been a member of the Seal Beach Cable Communications Foundation for the last 16 years, according to his application. “I have been a representative of council persons Mr. Sloan (2 terms) and Mr. Moore (2 terms) for SBCCF,” Osuna wrote.

He has been videotaping, editing, and producing TV programs for SBTV since 2001,, according to his application. He also administers five Facebook pages and has his own YouTube channel.