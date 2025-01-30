Things are getting a little Buggy in Seal Beach

A group of local dune buggy enthusiasts have established a new tradition with the 2nd Annual “PCH Running of the Buggies,” which took place on Dec. 31, starting with a gathering at the Seal Beach 1st St. parking lot.

Dune Buggies were on display from 9 a.m. to about 10:30 a.m. with the trek to Dana Point after that. The first of these events was held six years ago, with six buggies on New Year’s Day, but it was soon derailed by COVID. Last year, the group returned, and despite pouring rain, 18 buggies made the trip south, this time on New Year’s Eve morning. This year, the group is calling it the 2nd Annual event.

The event was organized by two brothers, Steve and Keith Huff, who have been buggy enthusiasts for about 10 years. They found plenty of other buggy fans around Orange County and when they put the word out to start the New Year run, many of them showed up. Even last year, when it rained pretty heavily during the run.

“I just like the whole aspect of driving in a dune buggy,” Steve said.

Initially created by Bruce Meyers in 1964, dune buggies were crafted from VW floorpans and designed to run on sand. Meyers, a boat designer among other things, was interested in off-road racing. At the time, off road vehicles were heavy vehicles.

Meyers had the idea of using a lightweight car, a VW Beetle, to create a new type of off-road racer. With a new fiberglass body and the small air-cooled engine, the buggy began winning races and gaining notoriety. After a Meyers Manx Buggy set a record in the Baja 1,000, the vehicle was featured on the cover of Car & Driver magazine in 1967. Then Steve McQueen commissioned one for his 1968 movie, “The Thomas Crown Affair.”

Demand spiked and copycat companies sprang up and began producing look-alike buggies. But for all the racing wins and star-studded accolades, dune buggies seemed to represent the beach lifestyle. The nostalgia for these vehicles is strong and people still acquire or build them all around the world.

Keith initially bought his as a towable option for his RV, to take on trips. They’re street legal and can also offer a little off-road fun on a long trip. And they can still be found for less money than a traditional compact car.

“I saw it as a cheap alternative and quickly found out it was a lifestyle,” Keith said.

When Steve saw his brother’s new buggy, he wanted in and Keith hunted one down for him. Like most of buggy runners on New Year’s Eve morning, Steve and Keith took add their own design preferences to their buggies, everything from new steering wheel to new suspension. Steve even added a USB port, because … why not?

For these guys, the run is just part of the fun. Prior to getting on the road, there is a lot of checking out the other buggies, noticing something new someone may have come up with in their design, or sharing ideas for improvements. And if somebody breaks down, yeah!

This year’s run was delayed about 30 minutes when a driver broke a throttle cable on his way to Seal Beach. Someone hurried to him, got the car running and to the pre-run. A couple of guys replaced the cable, while a few others stood near-by in case they needed and advice, and a few minutes later the car was good as new.

“We’re not in a hurry,” Keith said. “It’s not a run until somebody beaks.”

Twenty buggies made the trek to Dana Point this year, the largest contingency so far. The group has now settled on New Year’s Eve morning and plans to continue their tradition into the foreseeable future.