Vikings rally late to down Griffins

In a showdown of first-place teams in the Sunset League, the first meeting of Los Alamitos and Marina High softball teams ended with a late-inning rally by the Vikings as they topped the Griffins, 2-1, on Saturday at Los Alamitos High.

The two teams won CIF-SS championships in May, behind strong pitching by Marina’s Mia Valbuena and Los Alamitos’ Jaliane Brooks. Both pitchers led their teams to the championships last year and both were in the circle for Saturday’s battle.

The two did not disappoint as they held opposing offenses scoreless through three innings. Valbuena kept hitters off balance, striking out 16 batters, while Brooks kept the Vikings off the scoreboard by inducing ground ball and fly outs. Brooks had three strikeouts and four hoppers back to the pitchers that she fielded for a ground out.

Los Alamitos was able to set up an opportunity in the bottom of the second, when they had a single by Erin Denny, a hit batter, and an intentional walk to load the bases with one out. But a squeeze bunt attempt was popped up and caught by Marina third baseman Kimmie McDonnell, who threw to third where shortstop Eva Mazzotti was covering for the inning-ending double play.

After escaping the threat, Valbuena struck out the side in the third and had three strikeouts in the fourth. However, the only player to put the ball in play in the fourth, Erin Denny, lofted a shot to deep center for a solo home run that put the Griffins up 1-0.

Marina had an opportunity in the top of the fourth when catcher Gabby DiBenedetto led off with a single up the middle. Pinch runner Jolie Densmore took second on a passed ball. After a strikeout, Avianna Valbuena sliced a liner down the left field line. Densmore tried scoring from second base, but was thrown out at home.

The Vikings were able to load the bases with two outs in the sixth, but a hard grounder down the first base line was knocked down by first baseman Julia Gordon, who recovered to get the force out at the bag. In the top of the seventh, the Vikings got a lead-off walk by Sophia Capelle. Pinch runner Densmore moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and raced to third before the right fielder could get to third base to cover the base. After a walk, DiBenidetto laid down a squeeze bunt that brought in 6 to tie the game at 1-1. After a single by Mia Valbuena, Avianna Valbuena drove in pinch runner Olivia Archer with the go ahead run. Valbuena had two strikeouts and a pop up to end the game.