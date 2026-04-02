Planners to consider a coffee shop

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on a proposed coffee and desert shop on Monday, April 6, according to a legal notice published in the April 26 edition of the Sun.

The proposed coffee shop, if approved, would be 226 Main St., the former home of the Christian Science Reading Room. It would have 10 seats. The shop would be 1,150 square feet.

The applicant, Georges Hoebrechts, on behalf of owner Cynwyn Main LLC, is asking for a minor use permit for the project.

The Planning Commission meeting will start at 7 p.m. The time of the permit hearing isn’t known because the agenda will not be released until after the deadline for the Sun print edition.

According to the legal notice, the project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act because it is an existing facility in an existing commercial building. Also according to the notice, the project requires minor modifications to renovate the space.

By law, any legal challenges to the Planning Commission’s decision may be limited to issues raised during the public hearing.

If approved, the new shop would bring the number of empty or closed business spaces on Main Street down to four. Main Street had seven empty commercial spaces as of late February. Of the remaining on Main Street, two (216 Main and the former Bank of America building) are expected to open for business at an unknown time in the future.