Turkey Trot street closures for Nov. 23, 2024

Courtesy of Seal Beach Police Department

On Saturday, Nov. 23, the Turkey Trot 5K/10K will take place in Seal Beach’s Old Town area of Seal Beach. As a result of this event and the large number of participants expected to run, the following streets will be closed to ensure runner safety:

Main Street—Both directions—from Electric Avenue to Ocean Avenue. Closure Time: 4 a.m. Open time: 11 a.m.

Ocean Avenue—Both directions—from Electric Avenue to 10th Street—closure time: 6 a.m. 10 a.m.

Ocean Avenue—Both directions—from First Street to Eighth Street. Closure time: 6 a.m. Open time: 10 a.m.

Ocean Avenue—Both directions—from 10th Street to Eighth Street. Closure time: 6 a.m. Open time: 10:30 a.m.

1st Street—Both directions—from Ocean Avenue to Marina Drive. Closure time: 6 a.m. Open time: 10 a.m.

Marina Dr—both directions—from First Street to Fifth Street. Closure time: 6 a.m. Open time:10 a.m.

1st Street—north—from Marina Drive to Welcome Lane. Closure time: 6 a.m. Open time: 10 a.m.

The event begins and ends on Main Street at Central Avenue. Streets will be reopened for the traffic as the last athletes pass an area. Please note all times are approximate and roadway openings may be delayed. These times are conservative in the name of setting expectations as well as simplifying communication. Allow extra time for travel due to street closures and possible traffic delays. There will be NO PARKING on the streets listed above. Vehicles along the race course may not be moved from closed streets during the race hours of 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

For more information about the Turkey Trot, email Jason Bruton at runlegacyevents@gmail.com.