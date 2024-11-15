2024 Turkey Trot set for Nov. 23

The Seal Beach Turkey Trot is one of our town’s Thanksgiving Season traditions, like stuffing and cranberry sauce. It’s common for people to run or walk with their children or their dogs. Some participants wear costumes. The inaugural Turkey Trot was held in 2019.

The 2024 Turkey Trot will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, on Main Street.

Street closures will start at 6 a.m., Saturday. For details, see the story on this page.

The goal of the Turkey Trot is to raise money for Project SEEK and to donate more than 300 meals to needy families, according to sealbeachtur0keytrot.com.

The city government recently received an application for a special event permit. A legal notice of the permit application was published in the Thursday, Nov. 7, print edition of the Sun. The notice itself was dated Nov. 5. Recreation Manager Tim Kelsey had 10 calendar days to make a decision about the application, according to the notice. The notice said the public or applicant could make a timely appeal of the decision to the City Clerk’s Office. The notice did not include a deadline for filing an appeal.

“Anticipated attendance will be approximately 2,500 participants,” according to the notice.

The Gym Challenge will start at 6:50 a.m. The 5K/10K walk/run will start at 7:15 a.m. The 1K Kids “Don’t Be A Turkey Trot” will start at 9:15 a.m. Participants may pick up their bids in Hennessey’s parking lot from 2 to 7. p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, or from 6 to 7:15 a.m., Friday, Nov. 23.

According to the notice of the permit application, parts of Main Street, First Street, Ocean Avenue, Electric Avenue, Central Way, and Marina Drive will be closed. There will be a public address system.

The registration fees vary based on which event participants sign up for.

For more information, visit www.sealbeachturkeytrot.com.