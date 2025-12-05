Turkey Breast Bowl raises funds for farm animals

The annual 15th annual Turkey Breast Bowl women’s kickball tournament raised money to adopt turkeys and support humane treatment of farm animals on Sunday, Nov. 30.

“The money goes to the humane treatment of farm animals,” said organizer Jennifer Corday.

Each year, the event helps adopt five turkeys.

Corday said saving the turkeys is symbolic.

She said it was OK if you eat turkey.

“We just want to make sure they are treated humanely before you eat them,” Corday said.

Four teams played for the trophy (and free drinks at Hennessey’s Tavern on Main Street) Sunday afternoon. Zoeter Field was dry, except for a small patch of ground set off by orange cones.

The teams were The Hometown Hustlers, the Dirtbag Divas, the Kick Chicks and the Kicking Queens. Each of three games was limited to 45 minutes or seven innings. Head shots were not allowed.

(One player was hit in the head during the tournament and allowed to walk to second base.)

Game one ended with a score of 13-6, with the Homerun Hustlers defeating the Dirtbag Divas.

Game two ended with a score of 13 to 2 with the Kick Chicks defeating the Kicking Queens.

The final game was a nail-biter. The Homerun Hustlers scored 11 runs while the Kick Chicks scored only 8.

Corday performed at Hennessey’s after the event.