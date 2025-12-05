Parade Grand Marshal Perla Mendoza

Perla Mendoza, left, with her son Daniel Elijah Figueroa.

Perla Mendoza is the grand marshal of the Seal Beach Christmas Parade.

Perla Mendoza is the founder and CEO of Project Eli, a nonprofit in Seal Beach. She is a community leader, mental health specialist, and tireless advocate for drug prevention, education, and children safety.

With over 20 years of experience in crisis counseling and disaster relief, she dedicates her work to saving lives in honor of her son, Daniel Elijah Figueroa, whose tragic loss inspired her mission. Awards like the 2025 Woman of the Year and A Voice For The Voiceless highlight her impact, while her service on several boards, including Community Action Partnership of Orange County and the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, underscores her commitment to community well-being. Additionally, Perla is a devoted wife and a committed believer in Christ.

About Project Eli

Project Eli is a nonprofit driving impactful change in drug prevention and public safety. Established in 2020, we champion drug prevention through education, community outreach, and robust advocacy. Our work enhances online child safety, spreads awareness, saves lives through Naloxone distribution, and reshapes policies at local, state, and federal levels to protect communities.

