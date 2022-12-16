Toys for Tots collected presents at HB Central Park West

A section of Huntington Beach Central Park West was the scene of the Porsche Club of America – Orange Coast Region’s Toys for Tots drive Saturday, Dec. 10. It was the 10th annual local event. Toys for Tots marks its 75th anniversary this year.

The Orange County event included members of the Huntington Beach Police Department horse patrol and SWAT team, Members of the Huntington Beach K9 Unit, Huntington Beach Fire Department’s Hazmat team and the Seal Beach Marine Corp from the Naval Weapons Station.

Their mission was to collect unwrapped toys to “Give the gift of a smile on a child” in lower-income families on Christmas.