Runoff candidate questions to be answered in the Dec. 22 Sun

The Sun on Dec. 16 emailed the following four questions to the runoff candidates for City Council seats in District Three and District Five. The candidates have a deadline of 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19. The word limit is 400 words per answer.

• What specifically would you do to improve Seal Beach? (A reader suggested this question.)

• What specific thing would you do (or advocate) to improve transparency in city government?

• Seal Beach needs to update its drinking water infrastructure, upgrade the Lifeguard Headquarters, and is looking at a variety of projects that include a community swimming pool. The budget is finite. What would you prioritize or eliminate?

• Some communities receive annual or quarterly crime statistic updates from their law enforcement agencies. Should Seal Beach Police provide quarterly crime stats at council meetings?