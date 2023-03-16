TOC Runners Up

The Los Alamitos High softball team finished second in the Dave Kops Tournament of Champions in Bullhead City, AZ over the weekend. The Griffins faced Norco (the top two teams in the CIF-SS Div. 1 rankings) in the final, but came up short, 13-8. Los Al had defeated neighboring Pacifica High, 10-5, in the semifinals. For the tournament, Allyssa Ramos hit .600 with two home runs and five RBIs. Giselle Alvarez hit .467 with three HRs and 7 RBIs, while Julie Holcomb hit .438 and scored six runs. Pitcher Berkley Vance pitched 18 innings, allowing just 11 earned runs with 22 strike outs. If weather allows, the Griffins are scheduled to host Huntington Beach High today at 3:15 p.m. and then play at Cypress on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.