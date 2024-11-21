Thanksgiving at St. Anne’s Church



The Community Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Anne’s Church will be held Thursday, Nov. 28. The local tradition is presented by the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce. Bingo starts at 11 a.m. Dinner starts at noon. The deadline to RSVP is today, Nov. 21. Call 526-799-0179. If you need transportation to get there, let the Chamber know. Last year’s event served 110 meals. “Prepared food donations of Turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, dressing, vegetables are still being accepted should anyone wish to make a donation,” wrote Deborah Bell, organizer of this year’s event.