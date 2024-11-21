Council hires consultant for Local Coastal Program project

If approved by Coastal Commission, city could OK most projects

The Local Coastal Program is one of Seal Beach’s oldest projects. When certified by the California Coastal Commission, it would transfer the CCC’s authority to grand development to Seal Beach. “The Commission retains some continuing permit and appeal jurisdiction following LCP certification, and responsibility to certify any amendments to the LCP,” according to the Coastal Commission website.

The Seal Beach council on Monday, Nov. 12, unanimously approved a contract for a maximum $450,000 with Michael Baker International, Inc., to update the proposed Local Coastal Program. A Coastal Commission grant will cover the cost, according to the staff report.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively unless a council member pulls one for further discussion. Nothing was pulled from last week’s Consent Calendar.

Background

“The City of Seal Beach initiated development of a Local Coastal Program (LCP) in 2003 and submitted it in 2008 to the California Coastal Commission (Commission) for review, however, it was not certified,” according to the staff report by Management Analyst Megan Coats.

“In 2016, the City recommenced LCP preparation and authorized a professional services agreement with Michael Baker International (MBI) for its development. MBI has been actively involved in advancing the LCP towards certification, including three drafts of the Land Use Plan for review by the Coastal Commission,” Coats wrote.

“Most recently, the City submitted an updated Draft Land Use Plan (one of the two major components of an LCP) to the Commission for review in May 2023. The City received feedback from Commission staff in August 2024,” Coats wrote.

“However, during the review period, City staff was informed that the City’s October 2023 grant application to pay for the remaining LCP work would not be funded due to program cuts at the State level,” Coats wrote.

“Fortunately, the grant program was reinstated, and the City successfully secured $500,000 in State grant funds to complete the LCP,” Coats wrote.

According to her report, Seal Beach and Coastal Commission staff worked together on improving the city’s chances of getting a certified LCP. This apparently included significant changes to Michael Baker International’s original work.

“As such, the previous contract with MBI is no longer sufficient to fund the work required, and a new Professional Services Agreement with MBI is needed,” Coats wrote.

“Upon certification of the LCP, the City will have the authority to issue coastal development permits within the coastal zone, with certain exceptions. The implementation of community-based policies will guide future development activities and resource protection, aligning with the City’s vision to the greatest extent possible,” Coats wrote.