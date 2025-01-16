Sustarsic, Sencal reappointed to Stormwater Committee

Each appointed to the other’s previous seat on committee

When Schelly Sustarsic termed out as the District Four council member, that created a vacancy on the Stormwater Committee.

When Patty Senecal was elected to succeed Sustarsic on the City Council, that also created a vacancy on the Stormwater Committee.

On Jan. 13, the Seal Beach City Council approved the appointment of Sustarrsic to fill Senecal’s seat on the Citizen-Council Stormwater Advisory Ad-Hoc Committee.

This was a request from District Five Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Nathan Steele, according to the staff report by City Clerk Gloria Harper.

At the same time, Seal Beach staff recommended appointing Senecal to fill former council member Sustarsic’s seat on the committee.

“In addition to the citizen appointment, given Council Member Senecal’s experience

and role as the new District Four representative, it is recommended by staff that the City Council appoint Council Member Senecal to fill the remaining vacancy to serve as the City Council’s representative on the CCSAAC,” Harper wrote.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. Nothing was pulled from the Jan. 13 calendar.