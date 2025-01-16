Briefing Room: Our volunteers

By SBPD Capt. Nick Nicholas

For the Sun

Hi Seal Beach,

We wanted to use this week’s column to highlight some very hardworking individuals in Seal Beach.

The Seal Beach Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) program had another extraordinary year in 2024, showcasing the dedication and hard work of its members. These volunteers are an integral part of the Seal Beach Police Department, contributing to the safety and well-being of our community. Here are some highlights from the year:

Dedicated Volunteers: The VIPS roster boasts approximately 40 active members, all working tirelessly to support the department and the community.

Exceptional Service Hours: Collectively, VIPS contributed an incredible 16,218 hours in 2024. To put this into perspective, one year of full-time employment equals 2,080 hours. This means our VIPS contributed the equivalent of nearly eight full-time positions to the department.

December Contributions: During December alone, VIPS logged 1,272 hours, providing critical support during the busy holiday season.

New Achievements: Six VIPS earned their prestigious “white shirt” status, recognizing their exemplary service and dedication.

Proactive Patrols: Volunteers conducted 4,487 patrol checks across 22 Seal Beach areas, averaging 12.3 patrols per day.

Holiday Support: VIPS completed 31 “Retail Detail” patrols between November 23 and December 24, ensuring a safe and enjoyable shopping season for residents and visitors.

Community Engagement: The Police Substation welcomed 4,100 visitors in 2024, approximately 11.2 per day, showcasing the critical role VIPS play in assisting the public.

Lost and Found: Volunteers managed 127 lost items and returned 212 articles to their rightful owners, providing valuable assistance to the community.

The Seal Beach VIPS program offers residents a unique opportunity to give back to their community while gaining firsthand experience in public safety. VIPS assist with patrols, administrative tasks, special events, and more, all while promoting a safer and more connected Seal Beach.

Interested in becoming a VIPS volunteer? Visit our website at https://sealbeachpd.com/vips/to learn more about the program and how you can join this dedicated team. Together, we can continue to make Seal Beach one of the safest and most welcoming cities in California.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!