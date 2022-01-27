Suspicious device found in Huntington Beach

By Katie Meehan

The bomb squad removed a suspicious device that turned out to be a fireworks mortar that was found on a Huntington Beach sidewalk Tuesday morning, Jan. 25. Just before 9 a.m., a Sun staff member on the scene saw a squad member pick up the suspicious device, which appeared to be a make-shift toilet paper roll mortar. The individual placed the device in a black lock box, and walked away.

According to Jennifer Carey, public information officer for the Huntington Beach Police Department, a citizen found an object that appeared to have a fuse on it. Police received the call at 7:45 a.m.

According to Huntington Harbour resident at the scene, Dave MacDonald, was walking his dog, Georgie, on Pacific Coast Highway and reported that his dog sniffed on an object, about 6 inches long. He described it as “very heavy” and it looked like it was connected with green wires with some kind of motor.

Sonya Carracco, who also ritually walks her dog in the morning, along with many others, said “ we call Dave the ‘mayor’ and he tends to find everything happening around our area!”

Another resident wondered if he saw it the night before, Jan. 24, at about 4 p.m., but was not sure. MacDonald called the police with his cell phone, and they arrive within two minutes.

Carey said the device was on the sidewalk on the northbound side of PCH, near Eighth Street. Carey said the officers did not believe it was a bomb, but notified the bomb squad.

Authorities closed PCH closed northbound from Coral Cay on PCH to Broadway, backing up traffic on Pacific in the green belt of Sunset Beach.

While they were waiting for the bomb squad, people were asked to stay away and residents were asked to use the back exit on Coral Cay while PCH was blocked by emergency vehicles. The event, or non-event appeared to last about an hour.

Carey said the bomb squad took the device away. It turned out the device was not a bomb. Carey said it appeared to be a fireworks mortar.

Associate Editor Charles M. Kelly contributed to this story.

