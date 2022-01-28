Residential search warrant served on Crestview Avenue

A search warrant was served at a residence on Crestview Avenue in the City of Seal Beach.

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at about 7:30 p.m., members of the West County Special Weapons and Tactics Team and Seal Beach Police Department Detectives served a search warrant on a residence located in the 1700-block of Crestview Avenue. This search warrant was related to potential narcotics activity at the location.

There is currently no threat to the public as a result of this incident. However, as this is an active and ongoing investigation, further details will not be provided at this time.

