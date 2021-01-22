Surfing Santa winners receive awards

Winners of the annual Surfing Santa Coloring Contest were presented with their prizes on Monday, at the Sun Office. Robert Howson of Harbour Surfboards in Seal Beach presented the awards to the first, second, and third place finishers.

Twelve-year-old Katin of Seal Beach was the first-place winner. Katin, who attends McAuliffe Middle School added some creative touches, including a sunset in the background, with Santa’s Reindeer flying across the sky with a driverless carriage in tow. His Santa was also surfing while holding a cup of hot cocoa.

Katin likes different kinds of art and also plays instruments, including piano, saxophone and guitar. During the pandemic shutdown he began learning guitar and says it is currently his favorite instrument. Katin said he turned in a Surfing Santa picture without really thinking about the possibility of winning a prize.

“I was just like, whatever goes,” he said.

McGaugh Elementary student, Zoey, 9, was the third-place winner with a unique Hanukkah-themed Surfing Santa. Her Santa is wearing a blue suit and holding a menorah. Her Santa is surfing under a smiling sun.

Zoey said her favorite subject in school is art. She enjoys different arts and crafts and likes to sew. She said was a little surprised to earn a prize for her drawing. Second-place winner Sophia, 11, was out of town when the prizes were awarded. Sophia is a competitive Alpine Skier and was at a competition.

Each of the winners were presented with gift tickets for the Aquarium of the Pacific and boat passes for a round-trip ticket to Catalina, as well as a gift certificate for Harbour Surf Shop.