Sunset Beach’s Captain Jack’s restaurant celebrates 60 years

On Wednesday, June 25, Captain Jack’s in Sunset Beach celebrates their 60th Anniversary of business with customers and employees like Chef Jack Hernandez. He’s been working there for 55 years!

Owner Tim Haley is jazzed about the occasion and said they’ve come up with a way to honor those who have made Captain Jack’s the success it is today.

“We will be offering our guests a complimentary glass of champagne and we will also be offering our classic entree from the first day we started in 1965. That is the original surf and turf lobster and sirloin combination, which includes salad, warm bread, butter and rice for $60.”

He said the restaurant at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Broadway Street has an unbelievable list of loyal customers who come regularly to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, proposals and even weddings. “It’s our way of thanking them and all who share in the Captain Jack’s legacy.”

Anderson Art Gallery located next door to Captain Jack’s for more than 30 years shares in the experience. Owner Bill Anderson said “Not only am I fortunate to have my Gallery there, in addition to painting artwork of the Captain Jack’s landmark building, my artwork is also on display in the dining areas. This is the most famous restaurant along Southern California’s coast – that privilige brings the people in.”

“I love Captain Jacks!” said Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns. “Thirty nine years ago (March 1986) I went on my first date to Captain Jack’s with the woman who became my wife. On our 35th anniversary we actually sat at the same table as our first date!” Burns said two of his brothers were waiters there in the 1980s.

Huntington Harbour Pastor Joe Pedick said Captain Jack’s graciously let his budding church use their parking lot when the church began at Sunset Beach Woman’s Club. “The church has moved to larger facilities but hopes to enjoy the longevity of Captain Jack’s business,” Pedick said.

“Whenever we have a family event you’ll find us there,” said Huntington Beach Surf City Store Co-Owner Tina Viray. “Captain Jack’s provides us with many happy memories. It has been my family’s celebration restaurant since the early 1970s.” Viray remembers “way back when they used to have one night a week when crab legs were ridiculously cheap, around $6 a pound! Of course we took advantage of that deal as often as possible.”

Captain Jack’s is located 16812 Pacific Coast Highway, Sunset Beach, CA, 90742. Open daily, you can call for reservations at (562) 592-2514 or visit their website: captainjackssunsetbeach.com.