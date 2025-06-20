Seal Beach Police Department announces Fourth of July holiday safety operations

The Seal Beach Police Department is deploying additional officers throughout the Independence Day holiday to keep our community safe on land, on the sand, and on the roadways. Below are the key safety reminders for residents and visitors enjoying summer festivities in Seal Beach.

Fireworks: Zero-tolerance enforcement

• All fireworks are illegal in Seal Beach—no exceptions. Municipal Code §7.20.065 prohibits the sale, possession, or discharge of any fireworks, including so-called “safe and sane” varieties. Violations are a misdemeanor and may result in arrest or a citation carrying fines up to $1,000, plus the cost of seizing and disposing of the fireworks.

• The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recorded eight deaths and an estimated 9,700 injuries nationwide in 2023 alone—nearly half involving burns to hands, face, or ears.

• SBPD officers will be patrolling neighborhoods, parks, and beach areas specifically to deter illegal fireworks activity.

• Please do not call 9-1-1 to report fireworks; 9-1-1 is reserved for life- threatening emergencies. Please help us keep emergency lines clear. Do NOT dial 9-1-1 just because you hear booms in the distance. If, and only if, you actually witness someone lighting fireworks or any other dangerous act, phone our 24-hour non-emergency dispatcher at (562) 594-7232; reserve 9-1-1 solely for imminent threats to life or serious injury.

• Our officers are fully aware that fireworks complaints spike on July 4 and have already saturated the city in search of violators. Every noise-only call with no suspect in sight diverts limited patrol units and dispatchers from true life-or-death crises—seconds that can literally save lives. Your restraint keeps critical resources focused where they’re needed most.

Safe celebrating and responsible driving

• Don’t drink and drive. Use a designated sober driver, rideshare, or public transit. Extra DUI saturation patrols will be on duty city-wide.

• Open alcoholic beverages are prohibited in all public areas, including streets, sidewalks, parks, the beach, and the pier. Violators are subject to citation.

• Respect beach rules. Alcohol, smoking, glass containers, open flames, and overnight camping are prohibited on the beach and pier. Dogs other than service animals, bicycles, e-bikes, motor vehicles, and watercraft are not allowed on the sand or in the near-shore swim zone. Jumping from the pier or jetties, or engaging in dangerous activities such as water-balloon fights or throwing objects at people or vehicles, is illegal.

Keeping pets calm

Fireworks can be terrifying for animals; July 5th is historically one of the busiest days for lost-pet reports nationwide. To safeguard your pets:

1. Keep them indoors in a quiet, secure room before dusk.

2. Update ID tags and microchip information in case they escape.

3. Use calming aids (white-noise machines, television, or veterinarian-approved anxiety wraps/medications).

4. Walk dogs early in the day and provide toys or treats that encourage calm behavior during the evening fireworks window.

Stay informed

• Follow SBPD on social media @SealBeachPolice for real-time updates.

• Sign up for Nixle community alerts by texting your ZIP code to 888-777. “Independence Day should be a celebration of freedom, not a night in the emergency room—or the jail,” said Chief of Police Michael Henderson. “By planning ahead, respecting our zero-tolerance stance on fireworks, and driving responsibly, we can protect our neighbors, our pets, and our beautiful coastal city. The men and women of the Seal Beach Police Department will be out in force so everyone can enjoy a safe, enjoyable holiday.”