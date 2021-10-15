Sunset Beach Woman’s Club to hosts charity Pirate Party

Everyone’s invited to the Sunset Beach Woman’s Club Pirate Party fundraiser for scholarships from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, at Nobles Family Community Center, 16861 12th St. The Satyn Dolls will perform 1940s jazz standards as Taco Surf provides Mexican food.

There will be a no host bar featuring Anne’s Infamous Maitas, as well as beer, wine and more. Drinks are $5 each or a you can even get bottle service (bottle of wine for $15). Also, there will be an auction raffle. Tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple. Food and entertainment are included.

“Aaaaarrrrr! It’s going to be a lot of fun, matey!” said Dawn McCormack, Woman’s Club president. “This provides an important opportunity for us to fund raise while we have fun. Tell your friends. You won’t want to miss it!”

Local Gallery Owner Bill Anderson is donating an original linoleum block print of Catalina Island for the Raffle. Carrol Wolf is completing a watercolor to be auctioned off. The Incredible Tommy Teissere is going to be the auctioneer. To donate for the silent or live Auction, please call or text Cheryl Coleman at (714) 717-1728.

The Sunset Beach Woman’s Club is a 501(c)4 not for profit organization that raises funds for local kid and adult scholarships.

Learn more at: http://www.sunsetbeachwomansclub.com .

