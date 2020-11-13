Sunset Beach Woman’s Club raises funds for local scholarships

The Sunset Beach Woman’s Club is having a Basket Raffle to create scholarships for local residents. People can purchase raffle tickets ($1 for 1 and $25 for 20) at Timeless Treasurers Boutiques at 5 Points Plaza (next to Mario’s Mexican Cantina), 18595 Main St., Huntington Beach, from Nov. 19-22. Hours are 10-6, Thursday and Friday and 10-5 Saturday and Sunday. This is their main scholarship fundraiser since the chili cook-off and other events were cancelled because of the pandemic. Last year, five women received scholarships. Sunset Beach, Surfside and Huntington Harbour women of all ages can apply for school scholarships. Check http://SunsetBeachWoman’sClub.com for further details.

“We provided candles and soaps for the baskets,” said Club Member Cheryl Coleman of Keller Williams Shoreline Realty. “It’s a real joy helping others and our entire team contributed to make the spirit gifts special.”

As longtime Sunset Beach residents, Timeless Treasures Co-Owners Dawn McCormack and Karen Lona are always happy to support local artisans, artists and designers. Dawn is a current board member and four-time past President of the Woman’s Club, which was formed in 1929 to help the local community.

Timeless Treasures Boutiques also supports the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Orange County; S.A.F.E. Rescue Foundation and Waggin Trails Rescue.

“Dawn is making a difference during these difficult times of COVID,” said Club President Terri Nomann, “We are grateful to her for letting us sell tickets at her boutique. The scholarships will really help our local women.”