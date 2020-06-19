Sunset Beach resident Dezi Pineda graduates high school with honors

A remarkable young man, named Dezi Pineda, 18, of Sunset Beach has been offered scholarships at Harvard, Stanford, West Point but chose the University of California at Irvine to be near his family and church—Calvary Chapel of the Harbour at Peters Landing. He just graduated from Wilson High School in Long Beach with High Honors and a 3.7 grade point average.

Senior Pastor Joe Pedick of Calvary Chapel honored him before the congregation Sunday. Pedick had prayed with Dezi’s grandmother, Angela Cooper, who stopped the pastor on the Sunset Beach greenbelt right after his birth. Doctors were saying that he wouldn’t be able to excel in School, so they prayed and look at him now! and look at him now.

Pineda’s accolades Include: President’s Education Award Program, Sign Language Award, Certificate of Excellence Award. He graduated within his Student Aptitude Test in the top 1 percent in the entire nation. Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel said she is going to present Dezi with a special Recognition Achievement Award.

Assistant Pastor Chad Harris was Dezi’s Youth Pastor: “Dezi has always been a shining example since coming to the Church some five years ago. As his Youth pastor he would always ask Bible questions and have a thirst for Knowledge about Jesus and all things pertaining to God’s Word. Dezi with his brilliant mind and love for truth that he could be the new Ravi.

Lorna Roberts of Sunset Beach, Pineda’s Great Aunt, said he is unbelievable. Dezi has such a wonderful family, His dad, Chris, mom Markelle and brother Kai.