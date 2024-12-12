Sunset Beach ‘No Parade’ is back again

Things are in the holiday spirit again in Sunset Beach. The 31st annual “No Parade” has returned and is back this coming Saturday December 14th, 2024 at 6:03pm. It starts behind Jack in the Box on Warner and PCH and goes along North and South Pacific Avenues to the Seal Beach Water Tower and back.

Sunset Beach Woman’s Club Co-President Cheryl Coleman said: “Everyone is invited to be in the parade, on foot, bike or decorate your cars or dogs—a fun and festive parade with a small town feel.”

Susie Taylor, a Sunset Beach resident, said: “What’s special this year is we have 30 members from The USC Alumni Marching Band that will take part in the Parade. You are in for a treat.”

Sunset Beach Community Association Secretary Dawn McCormack said: “The No Boat Parade captures Sunset Beach’s indominable spirit—I love the zippity doo dah attitude of this fun annual event. It’s impromptu, fun and inclusive and always one of the most fun evenings of the year.” McCormack has been involved with the funky parade for more than 20 Years. “Where else can you see a unicycle, land yacht, USC Alumni Band, golf carts, bikes and an inflatable Santa Claus honking and throwing candy to onlookers but here.”

Now come join the fun.