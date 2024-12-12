Briefing Room: About the Seal Beach Police Explorers Program

Hi Seal Beach,

Are you or someone you know interested in exploring a career in policing or simply looking for a way to give back to the community while gaining valuable life skills? The Seal Beach Police Department Explorers Program is a dynamic opportunity for young people aged 14 to 21 to engage with the world of policing while developing leadership, discipline, and teamwork.

The Explorers Program is not just about learning the ropes of law enforcement—it’s about building character and confidence. Participants get hands-on experience through a variety of activities. From training in traffic control and crime scene investigations to assisting with community events, Explorers are immersed in the daily realities of policing. The program also includes ride-alongs with officers, offering a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to protect and serve Seal Beach.

Being an Explorer means more than just attending meetings. It’s a commitment to personal and professional growth. Explorers contribute to their community by volunteering at city events and taking part in public safety demonstrations. Many also participate in regional competitions, showcasing their skills and teamwork alongside peers from across the county.

For those with an interest in law enforcement, the program is an excellent stepping stone. Several former Explorers have gone on to serve as full-time officers in Seal Beach and beyond. But even for those who pursue other careers, the skills gained—like leadership, problem-solving, and effective communication—provide a strong foundation for success in any field.

To join, applicants must be between 14 and 21 years old, maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0, and be in good standing with their school and community. If you’re ready to take on the challenge, visit sealbeachpd.com/explorers to learn more and download the application.

At the Seal Beach Police Department, we believe in investing in our youth and building tomorrow’s leaders today. If you’re ready to make a difference, the Explorers Program is the perfect place to start. We look forward to welcoming the next generation of leaders to the program.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!