Street Closures for Seal Beach Holiday Parade

The 2018 Seal Beach Holiday Parade will start at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 7 p.m. The Seal Beach Police Department will be diverting traffic on Pacific Coast Highway and closing several streets to vehicular traffic for the parade.

Pacific Coast Highway westbound will be restricted, closed intermittently and heavily congested between Seal Beach Boulevard and Fifth Street. Motorists can expect delays beginning at 4:30 until 10 p.m. Pacific Coast Highway will be closed to eastbound traffic, at Main Street beginning at 6:45 p.m., until 10 p.m. Traffic will be diverted to northbound Bolsa Avenue and directed to continue on Bolsa Avenue towards Seal Beach Boulevard. Motorists can go south on Seal Beach Boulevard to re-connect with Pacific Coast Highway. Motorists can also chose to turn south on Balboa Drive from Bolsa Avenue to access Pacific Coast Highway.

Main Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic starting at 4 p.m. and concluding at 10 p.m. Ocean Avenue, Electric Avenue, and Central Avenue. will be closed between Eighth Street and 10Th Street. These closures will also begin at about 4 p.m. and end at about 9:30 p.m.

For more information, Contact Sgt. Mike Ezroj at 562-799-4100 ext. 1622.