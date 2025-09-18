Steele to run for 72nd District

District Five Councilman Nathan Steele is running for the 72nd California Assembly District in 2026. He will run as a Republican. Steele announced his run in a press release issued Wednesday, Sept. 10, after the Sun’s print deadline. According to the press release, he was recruited to run.

Steele is critical of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and what he calls progressive extremism. In the press release, he calls for DOGE for state government. (In related news, at a recent City Council meeting, Steele said he would request a council vote on a resolution opposing Prop. 50. The measure would redraw legislative districts in California and if passed is expected to divide Seal Beach into three congressional districts. A date for that council discussion has not yet been made public.)

The 72nd District Assembly seat is currently occupied by Assembly Member Diane Dixon, a Republican, who is apparently not seeking re-election.

Steele’s current (and first) term on the City Council ends in 2026.

“No, I have not been looking for my replacement,” Steele wrote in a email.

“Technically, the primary election is in June and the filing deadline for City Council isn’t until August. I will wait for the ‘win’ before I think about my replacement. But, there are several people who would make excellent council people,” Steele wrote.

Steele is currently one of two council members representing Leisure World on the council.