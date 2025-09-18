Beach Chamber of Commerce installs 2025-26 board members

The Chamber of Commerce held its 2025-26 installation dinner on Thursday, Sept. 11, at the Seal Beach Yacht Club. City officials present included District Three Councilwoman/Mayor Lisa Landau, City Manager Patrick Gallegos (who was acting city manager last year), District One Council Member Joe Kalmick, and Police Chief Michael Henderson.

This year’s Chamber president is Richie Barnes of Farmer’s & Merchant’s Bank. (Last year, Barnes was co-president with Daren DeLeon of Nashville on the Coast.)

The board members are:

• Vice President Deborah Bell of Keller Williams Coastal Properties

• Treasurer Rob Jahncke of Javatinis Espresso

• Secretary Karen Kuns of Park Lane Jewelry

• Karlton Okamoto of Boeing

• Peter Magalhaes

• District Four Councilwoman Patty Senecal of Western State Petrolium Association

• Janine Shedlock of Beach City Realty

• Elizabeth Alligood of Alligood and Associates

• Nicki Albright of AFLAC

• John Osborn of Alamitos Eye Care

• Frank Carvajal of American Beachside Brokers

• Nikki Muller

• Christine Bird

• Perla Mendoza of Project Eli

• Jennifer Robles, management analyst of city of Seal Beach

• Gregg Smith, public affairs officer for Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach

Awards

Award Winners:

• Ambassador of the Year: Cheryl Loofbourrow

• Volunteer of the Year: Nikki Muller

• Esther Kenyon Heart of the Chamber Award: Deborah Bell

• Businessperson of the Year: Daren DeLeon and Nashville on the Coast

• Business of the Year: Beach City Realty