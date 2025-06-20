State OKs residential remodel

The Coastal Commission on June 12 approved the remodel of a Seal Beach home with an addition to the second story. The project was approved with certain conditions.

The property is on Crystal Cove Way.

“The proposed project is for the construction of a 1,227 sq. ft. addition and a major remodel to an existing single-family residence. The proposal includes an interior remodel, a 917 sq. ft. addition to the second floor, and 188 sq. ft. addition to an existing 449 sq. ft. attached garage; and construction of a new 254 sq. ft. first floor deck with pergola,” according to the unsigned staff report.

“The 10,692 sq. ft. lot is currently developed with a 2,725 sq. ft. single-family residence, an attached two-car garage, pool, and landscaping built in 1962,” according to the staff report.

“The proposed project is considered a major remodel due to the cumulative additions overtime which will result in more than 50% square footage of the original of the structure,” according to the staff report.

“There are no existing public access points to the beach or trails from this location. The existing two-car garage is consistent with the uncertified zoning code’s standard of two parking spaces per residential dwelling unit, which the Commission has regularly used for development in Seal Beach. Therefore, the development will not rely on public parking resources for access, aside from temporary construction-related parking impacts. Thus, the proposed project will not result in direct adverse impacts, either individually or cumulatively, on vertical or lateral public access,” according to the staff report.