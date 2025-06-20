Board hears from chorus of Moellenkamp supporters

After nearly two decades of propelling the Los Alamitos Unified School District’s choral department into national prominence, the district’s board contemplates replacing him for undisclosed reasons.

David Moellenkamp, Director of Choir at Los Al High School, appeared at the district’s most recent Board of Trustees meeting along with a chorus of grandparents, parents, students, and former students appealing for his retention.

After 17 years as the high school’s Director of Choir, Moellenkamp has been named the school’s teacher of the year, and his students have earned 17 national choral titles and nearly 200 various championships in vocal arts programs.

The award-winning director and his supporters attending Tuesday’s meeting expressed surprise to learn that the District has started advertising for candidates to replace him, even as some acknowledged they do not have access to all of the information the board has under review.

Moellenkamp, who remains on leave from his position as Director of Choir, spoke after nearly two dozen speakers pleaded with the Board, providing personal testimony that he has had on them, most said far behind music.

“It’s making me wonder how you go from teacher of the year to now losing your job,” said Zoe Hagmann, a choir mom who served eight years on the choir board when her two kids were in the program.

“I know I must be missing something…or quite a bit,” Hagmann acknowledged. “I’ll be honest,” she said, “I don’t know all the issues going on, but it makes me wonder if there’s room for work together to work out what needs to be worked out,” said Hagmann.

Chad Williams, the man who created the nationally recognized “Heart of America” choral experience a decade ago, said he’s known Moellenkamp for more than 30 years.

“Back in Illinois, early in his career, Moellenkamp recruited 150 students out of a school population of 320 to create “the most impactful program in the middle of Illinois,” said Williams.

He said (Moellenkamp) has “the ability, the talent, the magnetism and power to get kids involved, to get parents involved to create something really magical.”

“It’s not by accident that the Los Al program became one of the most competitive programs in the country,” said Williams, suggesting Moellenkamp was the top High School Choir Director in America.

Nearly a dozen former students of Moellenkamp testified before the board, most repeating a common theme that Moellenkamp was sometimes demanding, but they had all become better in their lives because of the Los Al Choir Director’s methods.

When Moellenkamp came to Los Al Unified, Williams said “when he came here, they wanted this program to be the best in the country and I have news for you, you got it,” he said.

Another choir mom, Karen Kachigan, said “I wholeheartedly believe the expertise of David Moellenkamp, year after year, fulfills the district’s vision to create graduating seniors who are competent, motivated, caring individuals that possess the skills, knowledge, and confidence to pursue their dreams.”

Kachigan, who said she was highly involved in the district, told the board “I believe you mistakenly think that we don’t understand what’s going on. I want you to hear us.”

“If you had told me 15 years ago that David Moellenkamp would have been the most important person in their lives during their time at Los Al, I wouldn’t have believed it,” said Robert Smith, another choir parent who testified about the impact Moellenkamp has had on two of his children involved in his program.

“He’s a good man,” said Smith, explaining how Moellenkamp dealt with one daughter’s pregnancy and how Moellenkamp’s personal support of his son had resulted in his son attending military school.

“Choir is a sport,” he said, “and these kids need to work hard, and David demands that of them as he does for himself.”

Cody McKenzie, a current student in the Los Al Choir program, praised Moellenkamp’s leadership and discipline, saying, “I have gained resilience and confidence,” he said, “and I’ve done things that I never thought I’d be able to do.”

“That’s all due to Mr. Moellenkamp, and I’ll be forever grateful,” he added.

Following the chorus of speakers, Moellenkamp himself thanked those who had testified on his behalf, then saying he was there to “share his heart” with the board, beginning with a recollection of his early years, then onto the present.

“My belief, then and now, “said Moellenkamp, is that every single student can succeed. That belief has guided me as a teacher from a small town in Illinois and has grounded everything I’ve done in Los Alamitos,” he said.

“Kids are not limited by ability; they are limited by the expectations we set.” Moellenkamp told the Board. “We get rid of the bar and let them believe that anything was possible; that if they believed In themselves, they could achieve.”

“Over 17 years, I’ve built a program that promotes excellence and belonging,” he said. “These kids don’t just perform, they become confident, compassionate leaders,” said Moellenkamp.

“If you attended my shows, you saw me pour my heart out on that stage with my belief that everything is possible,” said Moellenkamp.

“You’ve all been in my classrooms. You’ve seen how I teach and connect, and many of you have shared kind words with me, over and over again,” he said, “and they mean more to me than you’ll ever know.”

“This past year was difficult. I returned to school with a challenging school opportunity, but I reached out to my administration. I reached out for help, asking for support, but I did not receive it,” Moellenkamp told the board.

“I still gave everything I had,” he said, again thanking parents and students for their understanding and support.

Los Al Unified Supt. Dr. Andrew Pulver said that, while the Brown Act prevented the board from reacting to what was being said, he wanted to assure the public that no action was going “to be taken tonight regarding Mr. Moellenkamp.”

“It’s probably frustrating for everyone who came here tonight to know the board cannot comment,” said Pulver, “so I will be able to share a little more.”

“I just want to make it very clear that the board is not taking any official action in any shape or form on this matter this evening,” said Pulver.

Despite the procession of great comments during the meetings, Pulver hinted there were others, who despite their lack of public comment, had shared information with the board that shared a different view of Moellenkamp’s leadership.

“We’ve heard stories both that reflect deep appreciation as well as those that raise important concerns throughout this process,” the superintendent said.

“It’s an emotional, difficult topic for many and I want to assure you that we are listening,” Pulver said.

“We have to adhere to state and federal laws that protect confidentiality regarding personnel matters,” he said, and “these laws are in place to protect the privacy rights of all employees which is unfortunately why we’re not able to comment on any specific situation, even when we understand it is frustrating to those present.”

“As a board and as a district administration, we do not make decisions lightly and we will follow a thorough and deliberate process guided by our values, our policies and our unwavering commitment to doing what we believe is best for students and the community,” the Los Al superintendent said.