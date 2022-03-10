St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus Blood Drive

Seal Beach Knights of Columbus, side by side with the Orange County American Red Cross, will host a blood drive Friday, April 1, 2022 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church at 340 10th Street, Seal Beach from 1 to 7 p.m. There is plenty of free parking.

Knights of Columbus members (Chapter 9594) have collected 448 units of Blood that has helped or saved the lives of nearly 1,344 people just in the last two years.

Since its inception in 1881, the American Red Cross has provided hope to hundreds of thousands of people across the land in their darkest hours. Burn patients, trauma patients, surgery patients, cancer patients, those with chronic heart disease, newborn babies and birthing mothers all depend on the generosity of blood donors.

With blood supply at its lowest in decades – even worse than during the

Corona virus crisis – St. Anne’s Knights implore those able to donate blood to roll up their sleeves and schedule an appointment.

Blood donations will be collected by Red Cross members, and all safety measures continue to be in place: social distancing, disinfecting surfaces, masks worn by staff and donors.

To schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code: stanne. Or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). And you may call/text the Knights at 949-378-7454.

