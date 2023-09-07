Sizzling Sunset Beach Chili Cook-Off will support scholarships

Grab your appetite and dancing shoes and get ready for the 24th Annual Sunset Beach Chili Cook-Off, set for Saturday, Sept. 23, with mouthwatering delights, live classic rock and heartfelt giving for scholarships. The much-anticipated event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Sunset Beach Community Center, 16861 12th St. (at PCH).

Sponsored by the Sunset Beach Woman’s Club, it will not be just a culinary showdown but an initiative to support local students through scholarships. “In 2022, we distributed 17 scholarships to talented local students, thanks to the success of the Chili Cook-Off,” said Dawn McCormack, club co-president.

“This year, our goal is to award 20 scholarships and set a new record,” said Cheryl Coleman, club co-president. “Prepare for a showdown of epic proportions as chili connoisseurs battle for the coveted trophies and the ultimate bragging rights. The panel of discerning judges, will include Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland.”

“The Sunset Beach Chili Cookoff is sure to be a fantastic, with fun activities for those of all ages,” said Mayor Strickland. “I’m humbled, honored and excited to be one of the judges and my stomach can’t wait to taste the competitors best.”.

Another judge, Mary Madigan, visitor experience specialist at Visit Huntington Beach, said: “I’m stoked to be a judge and love being a part of community events which support important organizations. I can’t wait to try the chili!”

This fiesta will be jam-packed with classic rock beats, courtesy of Cat Reed and the Back Alley, as well as beer and wine to quench your thirst for fun. While the chili is the star of the show, the fun doesn’t stop there. The aroma of delights from vendors like Chicken in a Barrel, TruBowl Superfood, and Taco ‘Bout Good will fill the air; captivating photo opportunities, include the iconic Big Wave; a live auction featuring some neat items, such as an original linoleum block print from famed Sunset Beach Artist Bill Anderson; a ship bell from Antiques of The Sea; Staycations at the Hyatt Regency and Waterfront Hilton; an exclusive Steak Dinner for eight, prepared by Beef Palace owner Calvin Free; a Duffy boat cruise for six, and even a thrilling helicopter ride with Huntington Beach Police.

“Our members are all about embracing our community, both in terms of having a blast together and in working hand-in-hand to uplift Sunset Beach,” Coleman said. “In fact, part of the Chili Cook-Off proceeds will be donated to the Sunset Beach Community Center, nurturing it as a hub for local gatherings and events.”

Chili Cook-Off tickets are $15, with children under 5 getting in free. Secure your spot by snagging tickets on Eventbrite or simply swing by at the door on September 23rd. Free parking awaits you right next to the Community Center.

For more information, go to Eventbrite or email rogersmarketingservices@gmail.com or contact Coleman at 714-717-1728.