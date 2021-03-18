Singing for Seniors has been immensely rewarding

As a student at LAHS, having the opportunity to create a club and make a difference has been an immensely rewarding experience. My co-founder and I formed SFS (Singing for Seniors) over a year and a half ago. Our group visits local senior facilities and sings for the elderly in our community. Being able to put a smile on their faces and bring joy through music has been life-changing.

During the pandemic, however, it’s been especially challenging to find creative ways to continue making a difference. After calling several senior facilities and reaching out to event coordinators, we were able to find new ways to give back to the community. On Valentine’s day, our group wrote hand-made cards for seniors at the Westminster Senior Center.

Claire Amyx, activities coordinator, said “Being isolated and stuck at home has been very challenging for seniors during the pandemic. But when we passed out the Valentine’s cards, their faces lit up. It made their day.”

Being able to make the smallest difference during these challenging times has been such a rewarding experience. When everything starts to open up, our group hopes to perform and sing for seniors in-person while social distancing. In the meantime, we will continue to reach out and support these facilities in any way that we can.

As a group, we look forward to our next project and hope to bring some more happiness to seniors who have been stuck at home.

Siena Odrich is a junior at Los Alamitos High School