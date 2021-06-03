Seal Beach’s Rick Foster appointed to county development board

Newly elected Orange County Board of Supervisor Katrina Foley has appointed Rick Foster of Seal Beach to the Development Process Review Board. Foster was scheduled to be sworn in Tuesday afternoon, June 1.

Foster will represent the Second District as a committee member helping to shape and make policies that affect unincorporated lands of Orange County. Rick Foster comes from a long family line of property development in Southern California and has many years of experience in the housing sector which may prove to be a great asset to this committee.

District 2 Supervisor Katrina Foley announced the appointment of Rick Foster to the Development Process Review board with the Board of Supervisors approval at their May 11, 2021 meeting. Foster will bring his knowledge as a real estate professional with more than 40 years working with Orange County housing in placing at-risk homeless Veterans, seniors and displaced residents. “It’s an honor to be appointed to this very important committee that will help shape Orange County for the future,” Foster said.

Rick Foster started his career working as an apprentice land developer where one of his first jobs was with First American Title Company in Santa Ana. From there, he moved into the residential sales division at Prudential California Realty before forming his own property company that includes assisting displaced people find permanent housing solutions.

Victor Moy, of Paradiso Investments, said, “He will be a great asset to the Planning and Zoning division of Orange County. Katrina Foley did a great job in appointing Foster to this position where he will be a valuable member of the Board.”

