Seal Beach Yacht Club honors vets with Quilts of Valor

The Seal Beach Yacht Club celebrated their veteran members on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. The yacht club had a special presentation for two members from Quilts of Valor Foundation. The recipients were Garry Chapman of Seal Beach and Larry Sharpless of Huntington Beach. According to Laura Ellsworth, the organization’s mission “is to cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. These quilts are custom made by volunteers for each honoree’s branch of service and areas of interest. It is then presented to the honoree with a brief history of their service to our country. Then their quilt is wrapped around the Veteran and the presenter states, ‘Thank you: welcome home’.”

Download QR