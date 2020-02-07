Seal Beach to discuss community pool project at two workshops

City seeking public input on project, starting with Feb. 13 event in City Council Chambers

The City of Seal Beach is seeking public input regarding the proposed construction of a new community pool.

What: Public Open House Events on Proposed Community Pool

When/Where:

• Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the City Hall Council

Chambers located at 211 Eighth St.

• Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McGaugh Swimming Pool site, located at 1698 Bolsa Ave.

Why:

To give members of the public a chance to obtain details about proposed pool, view a set of informational exhibits, and share their thoughts on the overall proposal.

As background, the city performed a condition assessment on the existing McGaugh Swimming Pool more than 10 years ago. At the time of the assessment, the pool, which was constructed in 1964, was reaching the end of its useful life and the cost to renovate was almost as much as the cost for a complete reconstruction. In 2014 as a diligent step in rebuilding the pool, the City conducted a public outreach campaign to solicit feedback from the community in identifying programmatic requirements and determining site location preferences. The current concept for the new community pool at the Naval Weapons Station, adjacent to Seal Beach Boulevard, is a result of these efforts. The McGaugh Swimming Pool was determined to not be a suitable site due to programmatic needs exceeding available site capacity.

For more information, contact Iris Lee, deputy Public Works director / city engineer, at 562-431-2527 Ext. 1322.