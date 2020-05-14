Seal Beach Tennis Center reopens in phases

As part of the City of Seal Beach’s Roadmap to Recovery plan, the Seal Beach Tennis Center reopened in phases starting on Monday, May 11.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and subsequent executive order for all California residents to stay at home, the Tennis Center has been closed to the public. During this closure time there has been no access to the facility for any purpose. All lessons, tournaments, court rentals and community activities at the facility have been canceled.

The staff of the Seal Beach Parks and Recreation Department has created a phased plan to reopen the Seal Beach Tennis center and other tennis courts at Marina Park, Heather Park, and McGaugh Elementary School. Parks and Recreation staff consulted with the United States Tennis Association for guidance on best practices to proceed. The plan was approved by the Seal Beach City Council.

Phase One of the Tennis Center reopening plan took place on Monday, May 11,

2020 at 8 a.m. Phase One will consist of:

Access by Tennis Center members only, no guests permitted during this phase.

Only court activities available, no access to gym, locker rooms, club house, drinking fountains or activity room.

Members are asked to come to the center, play tennis and, promptly go home after play.

All users will maintain social distancing.

Best practices such as use of new balls, no sharing of equipment and bringing your own water is recommended.

Teaching will be limited to private and semi-private only.

Only two pickle court will be added to one tennis court. There are currently four courts on one tennis court.

The temporary hours of operation for the Tennis Center are:

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m.–1 p.m. and 6–8:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 8a.m.–1 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Once the city determines it is safe to do so, the Tennis Center will transition to a Phase Two opening. During this phase, guests will be allowed (fees must be paid in advance over the phone by credit card with Tennis Center Staff), league play will be permitted (no congregating), and group lessons and drop-in drills will be permitted (four players max and must reserve in advance with staff).

Phase Three will consist of a full reopening of the Tennis Center with social distancing and hygiene measures in place. Locker rooms, clubhouse, patio, fitness gym, ping pong tables and video games will reopen. Tournaments will be permitted, food and drinks will be sold, cash payments will be accepted, high school teams and practice/games will be allowed, and water pitchers and sweat towels will be provided.

Public courts at Marina Park, Heather Park and at McGaugh Elementary School reopened at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 11. The courts will be available for drop in play only. When using courts it is important that the public continues to practice social distancing.

This is an adaptive re-opening plan and each phase will be enacted as warranted and on a trial basis. The city will advance to the next phase only if the City Council believes the activities can be managed to comply with the then-current directives regarding social distancing and large gatherings. If it is determined that any phase is attracting or encouraging large gatherings or creating an environment whereby social distancing cannot be maintained, the city will reassess and consider reverting to a previous phase that corresponds with the current public health guidelines or closing the Tennis Center and courts until compliance can be attained.

If at any time the Tennis Center or courts are recognized as a public health hazard, or if required by applicable State or County public health orders, the City Manager, as the Director of Emergency Services, may rescind the Tennis Center and tennis court reopening order and the Tennis Center and Courts will be closed until further notice.

For questions about this reopening plan, the Tennis Center, or other recreation activities, please contact Seal Beach Recreation Manager Tim Kelsey at 562-431-2527 ext. 1341 or tkelsey@sealbeachca.gov.