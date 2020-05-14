Free reading glasses offered for the community

The Lions Club of Seal Beach, the largest Lions Club in the United States, has over 2,000 pairs of Foster Grant readers, that they would like to offer to the residents of Seal Beach. Since “vision” is one of their top service commitments, they are pleased to be able to offer these brand new reading glasses, with soft cases, to any community members.

They have +100, +200 with increments of .25 in between and +300 strengths.

They will be happy to deliver to your doorstep, using safe distancing and health precautions (masks and gloves). Please contact them with your prescription ‘power’ needed, and whether you are ‘male’ or ‘female’, for color and style choices.

They will then pick one or two pairs for you and deliver to your local address, completely free of charge.

If you do not have a need, but know someone who does, a neighbor, friend, family member – please pass along this information so that they may truly “serve” our community.

Contact: Frank Brown, cbedmotown@yahoo.com or Steve Hollen, at commodoresteve@gmail.com.