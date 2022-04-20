Seal Beach Symphony is bringing a new event to town

Seal Beach resident and Seal Beach Symphony Artistic Director Chad Berlinghieri has announced the creation of a new annual concert to take place in South Eisenhower Park.

“We are currently working out the details with the City of Seal Beach and other agencies to bring this event forward,” Berlinghieri said.

“Original planning began this past October, and it is our belief that with the help of City Hall this new event will become a lasting success for years to come,” Artistic Director Berlinghieri said.

“Having been a guest of the Hollywood Bowl five times, it is my vision to bring that style of venue on a smaller scale to our hometown of Seal Beach,” Berlinghieri said.

“I believe it is clearly visible in the rendering we’ve created. Scale blueprints have been drawn to demonstrate that this concept is a perfect fit,” Berlinghieri said.

The repertoire of the concert will be Patriotic in nature appealing not only to those actively serving in the armed forces but also veterans and civilians alike, according to Artistic Director Berlinghieri.

“Coming off the success of ‘Love Songs’ that we have produced for 10 years, and for the past two years at the Old Ranch Country Club,” Artistic Director Berlinghieri said.

“I know that the community will not only appreciate the caliber of artistry that is being brought to the table, but will also continue to support our ventures through the nonprofit structure,” Berlinghieri said.

For more information about the Symphony and for this and future events, visit www.SealBeachSymphony.com or call (562) 509-8640. Sponsorships are available.

To donate directly, visit sealbeachsymphony.com.

The website will autogenerate a receipt for your tax-deductible purposes.

