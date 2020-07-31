Seal Beach service orgs’ Blood/Food Drive sets county record

Three Seal Beach service organizations set a new record at their Blood and Food Drive on July 9, at St. Anne Catholic Church, when the community donated 76 units of blood. That will help to save the lives of 228 Orange County residents!

Along with an earlier blood drive in April, St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus, the Seal Beach Lions Club, and the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce gathered a substantial total of 146 units of blood donations within a 10-week period to help a whopping 438 Orange County residents. A Red Cross representative proclaimed this was far and away one of the most successful drives in all of Orange County.

The local organizations express gratification to the community for creating such exceptional results. And with new safety measures in place, they continue to work tirelessly for our community.

Blood remains in critically short supply because many organizations that once had helped the Red Cross collect blood donations no longer do so, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And yet the demand for blood remains high.

During the same one-day drive at St. Anne’s, residents also generously donated 1,600 pounds of food and $605 in cash to distribute to families having difficulties living within these extremely uncertain and difficult times.