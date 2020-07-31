Juveniles accused of vandalizing Seal Beach home with fireworks

The Seal Beach Police Department is investigating a vandalism which was caused by fireworks being set off at the front door of a home residence. Police did not release the names of the victims.

On Monday, July 20, at about 8:51 p.m., the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of juvenile subjects setting off fireworks in the area of 12th Street and Landing Avenue. The caller told officers that a group of juveniles had lit a firework and placed it near the front door of his residence. When the firework went off, his door was damaged. No one was injured. The SBPD did not release information about the nature of the fireworks used.

Responding officers located and detained a group of juveniles. They were identified and released to their parents pending further investigation. Because the suspects in this incident are juveniles, their names will not be released.

The Seal Beach Police Department is currently investigating this incident and officers are in the process of obtaining statements from the juveniles and their parents. Based on preliminary information obtained at the scene, detectives are working to determine if this was a hate crime.

(Editor’s note: The SBPD press release did not explain why a hate crime was suspected. SBPD Sgt. Nick Nicholas, the department’s public information officer, wrote: “This is an active investigations involving juveniles so we cannot release any more information about the specifics of this case right now.” Posts on the Nextdoor social media platform indicate the incident may have been racially motivated. The home in question is that of an inter-racial couple. As of 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, there were 172 comments in support of the family and outrage against the juveniles and their parents. Since then, the posts have been deleted.)

“Regardless of the motivation, this incident is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak.

“I want the community to know that hatred, bias, and intolerance will not be accepted. Our investigators will work to ensure that the juveniles responsible for this crime are held accountable,” he said.

The Seal Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information about this event to contact Detective J. Gibson at 562-799-4100 ext. 1109 or jgibson@sealbeachca.gov.