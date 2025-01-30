Seal Beach seeks reimbursement for Police Department training

The Seal Beach City Council on Jan. 27 unanimously approved an agreement with Nichols Consulting to seek reimbursement for state mandated police training. The three-year contract would be for $9,000.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This item was not pulled.

Background

“The City of Seal Beach has contracted with Nicholas Consulting in the past to audit the Police Department’s training records and seek reimbursement from the state for mandated training and/or arrests related to Domestic Violence, Driving Under the Influence, Crimes Against Children, and Driving on a Suspended License. $48,441 was claimed for FY 2021-2022, and $32,501 was claimed for FY 2022-2023. The proposed new contract would cover Fiscal Years 2024-2025, 2025-2026, and 2026-2027,” according to the staff report prepared by Seal Beach Police Capt. Michael Ezroj, of the SBPD Operations Bureau.

According to the report, Seal Beach would pay $2,800 for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, $3,000 for FY 2025-26; and $3,200 for FY 2026-2027.

“The Police Department has this expense as a budgeted item,” Ezroj wrote.