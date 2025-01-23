Jim Klisanin, the mayor of Main Street, passes away at 90

With old-world values, he was the embodiment of the American Dream

Jim Klisanin, a businessman and philanthropic pillar of this community, has died. He was 90.

Klisanin was a man who left his hardscrabble past in steel country to come out West Coast seeking a better life. He found a community he loved that loved him back.

He was so beloved that he could have been the defacto mayor of Main Street for decades, passed away quietly at home last Friday, according to his family.

Klisanin was a man of old-school values always with an eye to the future whose soft, sometimes scratchy voice was unmistakable and his smile irresistible.

His daughter Shana said Jim was sick a bit over the holidays, but it took a turn for the worse last week and passed away peacefully on Jan. 17.

Klisanin had over the past couple of years had problems with his heart, and even confided to close friends that he understood his health was deteriorating.

“Daddy was sick over the holidays, then when he declined, we took him home and if it’s your time to go, there’s not a better way,” she said. “He was surrounded by his family in a room full of love,” she said.

She said plans are being finalized for a “Celebration of Life” ceremony at Grace Seacoast Church.

‘We’re busy making the arrangements and will let everyone know when it’s planned,” his daughter said.

“Jim Klisanin was a larger-than-life figure in Seal Beach,” said Scott Newton, President of the Seal Beach Lions Club who once said Jim mentored him and asked him to join the Lions Club.

“It was hard to say no to Jim Klisanin,” he said.

“His community involvement and generosity were second to none for more than 40 years. He brought me into the Lions Club, became my mentor, and was a genuine friend,” said

Newton.

“He will surely be missed but his legacy will live on,” the Lions Club President said.

In addition to the Lions Club, Klisanin often helped raise funds for numerous youth organizations and projects, including major fundraisers for The Youth Center in Los Alamitos.

“Jim Klisanin’s generosity and leadership have left an indelible mark on our community,” said Lina Lumme, Executive Director of the Youth Center.

“From his dedication to the local Lion’s Club to spearheading The Youth Center’s campaign that raised over $150,000, Jim was a beacon of selflessness and support for our youth. He always had a story to share, spreading warmth and wisdom to those around him. His impact will not be forgotten, and he will be deeply missed,” she said.

His love for his community was unparalleled. For years, he hosted a cherished annual gathering during the Seal Beach Christmas Parade, inviting over 200 friends and family members to celebrate together,” said Lumme.

“Jim not only fed everyone but also hired bands, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere that embodied a true sense of community and pride. His generosity and ability to bring people together were a testament to his remarkable spirit and the deep connections he fostered. He will be profoundly missed for sure,”

What brought Klisanin to Seal Beach was a quest for a better life.

Klisanin willed himself to a spot on the Wichita State college team, where he was a standout running back. He headed into coaching and eventually came out West. He first coached at Oak Junior High School in Los Alamitos and found Seal Beach, where he settled in for the rest of his life.

Klisanin founded Baytown Realty 40 years ago and while his daughter took over the business a few years ago, Jim was still as active as possible.

He loved dogs. He loved people. He loved life. Jim never lost touch with those he touched. Recently, Jim had lunch in Los Alamitos with players he coached decades ago at Oak Junior High.

Those boys were now men, some nearing retirement themselves, but they never forgot how Jim Klisanin inspired them.

Klisanin truly lived the American Dream. So much so, that he would personally drive his golf cart around town on July 4 to have flags installed around town. He’d give them to friends of people he just met. You could hardly meet Jim without becoming his friend.

The Sun will present a full story of Jim’s life in an upcoming edition and, of course, will announce the Celebration of Life when it is arranged.

Jim Klisanin. It was indeed a life to celebrate.