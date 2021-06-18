Seal Beach PONY settles season with playoff games

Seal Beach PONY concluded their season this past Saturday with five final games to decide the season. All games were closely contested and were within 1 or 2 runs of each other.

This was truly an amazing season, and we couldn’t have done it without the help of the Seal Beach PONY Board members or the parents and family who took their time to help out.

Pinto Division

The Blue Jays won the Pinto Division league title.

1st Place: Blue Jays 6, Pirates 5

Blue Jays stymie late inning rally by the Pirates to take home the Pinto Championship! It was a real team win on Saturday for the Blue Jays, as everyone stepped up to take home the title. Tyler Moore scored what would be the game winning 3-run home run and Jude Rhoads closed out the game with 3 strikeouts. The Pirates put up a great fight but fell just short, leaving the tying run at 3rd to end the game. The Pirates went 5-5-1 on the season and held their heads high taking home 2nd place for the year.

3rd Place:

Dodgers 1, Nationals 0

Dodgers take 3rd in a pitcher’s duel. Both team’s pitchers dominated as neither team could get their bats to the ball. Tobin Tooley scored the game winning run in the final inning to seal the deal for the Dodgers, who had a great season, going 10-2. Jack Van Alstine put together an amazing pitching performance, but the Nationals couldn’t get past the Dodger’s pitching. The Nationals finish up the season at 7-2-1 and in 4th place.

Mustang Division

The Dodgers won the Mustang Division league title.

1st Place:

Dodgers 8, Nationals 7

Dodgers walk-off caps off an amazing season. Noah Alves scores on John Deruyter’s walk off single to take home the Mustang title. The Nationals tied up the game in the top of the final inning, but it wasn’t enough, as they head home with the 2nd place trophy. The Dodgers end the season with an 11-2-1 record and the Nationals finished up with a 10-4 record.

3rd Place:

Cubs 12, Cardinals 11

The Cubs win in dramatic fashion to capture the 3rd place trophy! With 2 outs in the final inning, Keylan Kato triples and Chase Gill hits a walk-off to win it. Chase Gill and Weston Beljajev had 3 hits apiece. Wesley Rohdenburg kept the Cardinals in the game with 3 huge hits, but the Cubs were too much to handle. The Cubs end the season with a 5-8 record while the Cardinals finish 1-13.

Bronco Division

1st Place: Dodgers 7, Tigers 5

The Cinderella Dodgers break the 5-5 tie in the final inning to shock the Tigers and take home 1st place! Aiden Whiten leads off the top of the final inning with a solo blast to win it for the Dodgers. The Tigers led for much of the game, aided by a 2-run homerun off the bat of Trystan Sutton, but the Dodgers ended up being too much for the Tigers to handle.

PONY Regional Tournament

Seal Beach PONY to host the 2021 PONY regional tournament June 24-29. The best PONY teams from across Southern California will meet on the McGaugh baseball fields next week to win a trip to the PONY World Series in San Jose, CA. Our very own 7U, 8U and 10U Seal Beach PONY All Stars will be there to compete. So, make a plan to come down to the McGaugh fields next weekend to cheer on your neighbors!

