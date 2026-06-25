Seal Beach Police Department sees 8.7% decrease in reported crime

The Seal Beach Police Department has released its 2025 Annual Crime Statistics Report, highlighting an 8.7% reduction in reported crime while officers conducted more than 26,000 proactive enforcement and crime prevention activities throughout the year. The decrease reflects the department’s continued commitment to proactive policing, community engagement, and data-driven public safety strategies.

Continued use of NIBRS for enhanced crime reporting

The SBPD continues to utilize the FBI’s National Incident- Based Reporting System to improve crime data accuracy, transparency, and analysis. Unlike the previous Uniform Crime Reporting system, NIBRS captures detailed crime incident data, including victim information, offender relationships, property involvement, and multiple offenses within a single incident.

NIBRS numbers count the number of victims of offenses, not the number of incidents. In some cases, multiple victims may be listed in a single event, and victims can also be listed as suspects in different aspects of an incident. This comprehensive approach provides a more accurate and contextual understanding of crime trends. Note: Percentage changes referenced throughout this release have been rounded for readability. Readers interested in exact offense counts and percentage changes are encouraged to review the actual 2025 NIBRS Group A Offense Report.

2025 crime trends

According to California Department of Justice NIBRS reporting, total Group A crime in Seal Beach decreased by 8.7% in 2025, declining from 1,448 offenses in 2024 to 1,322 offenses in 2025. This reduction represents 126 fewer reportable offenses than the previous year.

• Crimes Against Persons, which include offenses such as assault, domestic violence, kidnapping, and sex offenses, remained relatively stable, decreasing by less than 1% from 174 victims in 2024 to 173 victims in 2025.

• Crimes Against Property, which continue to represent the largest category of reported crime in Seal Beach, decreased by approximately 5%, dropping from 1,003 offenses in 2024 to 952 offenses in 2025. Larceny and theft offenses remained the most common reported crime but decreased by nearly 4%. Motor vehicle theft declined by 30%, burglary decreased by nearly 20%, destruction of property offenses dropped by 21%, and stolen property offenses decreased by nearly 26%.

• Crimes Against Society, which include drug offenses, weapons violations, and similar offenses, decreased significantly by more than 27%, falling from 271 offenses in 2024 to 197 offenses in 2025. Drug and narcotic violations decreased by nearly 26%, while drug equipment violations declined by nearly 36%.

One of the most notable public safety trends in 2025 was the substantial reduction in robbery offenses. Robberies declined by more than 44%, from 18 reported offenses in 2024 to 10 in 2025.

Law enforcement activity in 2025

Throughout 2025, SBPD personnel remained highly active in responding to calls for service, conducting proactive enforcement, and maintaining a visible presence throughout the community.

During the year, the department:

• Responded to 37,890 calls for service

• Conducted 26,369 officer-initiated activities

• Completed 19,301 patrol checks

• Issued 20,577 parking citations

• Issued 1,983 traffic citations

• Took 2,719 police reports

• Made 769 arrests

The number of officer-initiated activities reflects the department’s continued commitment to proactive policing strategies designed to prevent crime before it occurs, address quality-of-life concerns, and maintain a visible police presence in neighborhoods, commercial districts, parks, schools, and other community gathering places.

Proactive policing and crime prevention

While overall crime trends fluctuate from year to year, the reduction in reported crime during 2025 reflects the ongoing efforts of officers, professional staff, and volunteers who work every day to keep Seal Beach safe.

The department continued to focus on directed patrol, traffic safety, retail theft enforcement, crime prevention initiatives, and community engagement efforts designed to identify issues early and address them before they escalate.

The reduction in burglary, motor vehicle theft, robbery, property crimes, and drug- related offenses reflects the department’s commitment to combining proactive enforcement with data-driven deployment strategies and strong investigative follow-up.

Community engagement and public safety partnerships

In addition to enforcement efforts, the SBPD continued to invest in community engagement and public safety education throughout 2025. Department personnel participated in neighborhood meetings, emergency preparedness programs, traffic safety initiatives, community events, school outreach programs, and crime prevention efforts designed to strengthen relationships with residents, businesses, and visitors.

Chief of Police Michael Henderson emphasized the importance of balancing enforcement, prevention, and community partnerships: “Public safety is about much more than responding to calls for service. Our officers, professional staff, and volunteers work every day to prevent crime before it occurs, build relationships with community members, and address concerns before they become larger problems.

The reduction in reported crime reflects the dedication of our employees and the strong partnership we share with the Seal Beach community. We remain committed to providing professional, responsive, and proactive police services while continuing to make Seal Beach one of the safest communities in Orange County.”

Understanding the data

Crime statistics included in this report are based on California Department of Justice National Incident-Based Reporting System data.

NIBRS figures may vary slightly from internally generated reports due to reporting timelines, subsequent case clearances, exceptional clearances, unfounded reports, and state reporting processes.

If you need immediate police assistance, call 9-1-1. For non-emergency situations, contact the SBPD at (562) 594-7232.