Briefing Room: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder is not a sign of weakness

Hi Seal Beach,

June is PTSD Awareness Month, and it is a good reminder that not all injuries are visible.

Posttraumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, can affect people after they experience or witness a traumatic event. Many people associate PTSD with military service, and that is certainly part of the conversation. But PTSD can also affect survivors of violence, serious accidents, disasters, abuse, sudden loss, or other traumatic experiences.

The important thing to understand is that PTSD is not a sign of weakness. It is not someone being dramatic, difficult, or unable to “just move on.” Trauma can affect the brain and body in very real ways. For some people, that may include nightmares, anxiety, anger, trouble sleeping, avoiding reminders of what happened, feeling constantly on edge, or struggling to feel like themselves again.

This matters in every community, including ours. Seal Beach is home to veterans, first responders, survivors, caregivers, family members, and neighbors who may be carrying experiences others know nothing about. Sometimes the person who seems distant, irritable, anxious, or withdrawn is not trying to be rude or difficult. They may be hurting.

Awareness matters because it helps reduce stigma. It makes it easier for people to ask for help. It reminds family members and friends to be patient, supportive, and informed. And it helps all of us understand that healing is possible.

The VA National Center for PTSD emphasizes an important message: PTSD treatment works. People do not have to carry trauma alone, and they do not have to wait until things feel unbearable before reaching out.

If someone you care about may be struggling, start with compassion. You do not need to have all the answers. Sometimes the most helpful thing you can say is, “I’m here,” “I care about you,” or “Would you like help finding someone to talk to?”

If you are struggling yourself, please know that reaching out is a sign of strength. Talk to a trusted friend, family member, doctor, counselor, chaplain, peer support person, or mental health professional. If you are in immediate danger or need urgent help, call 911. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988.

PTSD Awareness Month is about more than information. It is about reminding people that they are not alone, that help exists, and that recovery is possible. For more information, visit the VA National Center for PTSD at www.ptsd.va.gov.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at as*****@*********ca.gov today!